Neighbor dispute that ended in man’s death involved his dog, family members say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Vicki Key is never more than a few feet away from her daughter, also named Vicki.

Daughter Vicki’s fiancé was killed Tuesday night, in the 4600 block of 106th Drive in Thornton.

The family said the shooting happened over a dispute over their dog “Bruno.”

The family told FOX31 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt is the fallen loved one.

Vicki Key said Bruno was trying to get over the back fence, as he has done before, when Dustin Schmidt grabbed him and brought the 2-year-old dog back over. She said he disciplined Bruno in the process.

Vicki Key said that the 32-year-old suspect, Michael Sadeghi, then just “snapped.”

Thornton Police only confirmed that they are investigating a “neighbor dispute.” They also said Sadeghi is in custody for investigation of first degree murder.

The family is now left to pick up the pieces … and says they are in need of dog and cat food for all of their pets, and someone to walk Bruno.