Facebook revamps privacy tools as data controversy rages

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months.

The changes won’t affect Facebook’s privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users.

But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings.

Facebook said it’s trying to make the controls easier to find and to give users a simpler way to access and download the data it collects on them.

Wednesday’s announcement follows revelations that a Donald Trump-affiliated consulting firm got data on millions of unsuspecting Facebook users.

Facebook is also facing criticism for collecting years of data on call and text histories from Android users.