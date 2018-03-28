The Ice Girls and mascot Bernie from the Colorado Avalanche came to the show to drum up excitement for the Av's next game. Their next game is Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center at 8pm against the Philadelphia Flyers. Get tickets at Nhl.com/Avalanche
Come support the Avalanche
