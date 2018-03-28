× Colorado Facebook users discover they are victims of Cambridge Analytica data mining

DENVER — The Facebook fallout continued Wednesday as more details were revealed about personal information seized by British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Colorado, a swing state, appears to have been one of the firm’s main targets.

The public may never know just how many people have been caught up in the harvesting of online data. Political campaigns have compiled a treasure trove of information on voters’ personalities to carefully craft messages to swing votes to benefit particular candidates.

Every like, online quiz and popup click tells a story that is campaign gold to political action committees. That valuable information, collected by Cambridge Analytica, has been used by its clients to target strategic messaging in Colorado and beyond.

British broadcaster Channel 4 News reported on Wednesday obtaining some of the Cambridge Analytica data. That data is giving an intimate glimpse into Colorado voters, including a nurse named Janice from Arvada. The Cambridge Analytica data shows Janice is overall an open person, which Janice acknowledged as true. But Janice told the British news outlet the data is not 100 percent accurate. The information characterizes Janice as more of an introvert.

“I’m not an introvert,” Janice said. “I’m an extrovert for sure.”

Janice said she has never taken an online personality survey because she doesn’t want to make her private information public, but that didn’t stop Cambridge Analytica from learning all about Janice’s personality through Facebook.

“Facebook has always been, for me, a window I looked in and kept the shutters kind of tight on my side of things,” Janice said. “I don’t want people to look at my life.”

Janice’s information is part of data distributed in 2014— during a time period when Cambridge Analytica was reportedly contacted by super PACS to help elect GOP lawmakers in Colorado.

Since news of the data mining broke, Facebook has been in damage control working on ways to better protect users’ privacy. More and more social media experts are saying, no matter the precautions, the days of true privacy protection are over.

Facebook said there is now a function for users to delete all of their data. But for many of us, it appears the damage is already done.