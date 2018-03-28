× Castle Rock Home Show

What: Castle Rock Home Show

When: Friday, March 30th from Noon – 8p, Saturday, March 31st from 10a – 6p and Sunday, April 1 from 11a – 4p

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

Be sure to make it out to this year’s Castle Rock Home Show! With over 125 vendors, the Castle Rock Home Show showcases the latest in home design, remodeling, automation and outdoor living. Admission is FREE.

Ontop of all the vendors showcasing the latest and greatest in home technology and construction, stop by Saturday from 1 – 3pm to meet former Denver Bronco greats Rueben Droughns & Rod Smith and get an autograph!

Again, Admission is FREE to this great event. So be sure to make your way down to the Castle Rock Home Show this weekend and get your home ready just in time for spring.

For more information and a list of vendors, click here.