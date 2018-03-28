× Case of tuberculosis confirmed at ICE detention center in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An individual has tested positive for tuberculosis at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Aurora.

The Denver Public Health Department said its office is working with the detention center on a “TB contact investigation.”

One individual has tested positive for TB. They learned of the case last week.

According to a spokesperson for ICE, the discovery was made during a follow-up medical screening with a woman who was transferred to the center after she was found illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

The woman tested positive for TB and was prescribed the standard TB medication.

Other individuals at the detention center who came into contact with her are being tested for TB, and health officials said they’re also educating people at the center about TB.

Test results are pending, but should be available early next week. Denver Health is investigating how the woman got TB.

The spokesperson for ICE also says detainees who test positive for TB are immediately separated from the general population and placed in medical segregation with ventilation which prevents the spread of disease.

Tuberculosis facts from Denver Public Health

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by germs that are spread between people through the air. TB usually affects the lungs but may also affect other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys or spine. It can be deadly if left untreated. Read more here.

Symptoms