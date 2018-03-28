Broncos trade for Redskins safety Su’a Cravens

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos traded for safety Su’a Cravens of the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, according to several reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

The Broncos sent a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round picks to the Redskins for Cravens, a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The Broncos exchanged the Nos. 109 and 142 picks for Washington’s Nos. 113 and 149 selections. They also sent pick No. 163 to Washington.

A conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 was added if Cravens appears in a playoff game.

Cravens was picked by the Redskins in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of USC. He has 34 tackles, one sack and interception in his rookie season.

Before last season, Cravens told the team he planned to retire. He was placed on the reserve/left squad list and did not play in 2017.

He was reinstated by the NFL earlier this month.

Cravens took to social media and didn’t hide his excitement about coming to Denver.

The Broncos have swung four trades this offseason, having moved Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams, Trevor Siemian to the Minnesota Vikings and acquiring Jared Veldeer from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos have eight picks in the draft, which will be held next month in Arlington, Texas.