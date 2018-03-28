86-year-old woman suffering from dementia reported missing in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An 86-year-old woman suffering from dementia has been reported missing and a Silver Alert was activated, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Virginia Allrunner was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of West Dakota Avenue, near South Kipling Street and West Alameda Avenue.

She was reported missing by a family member.

Police said Allrunner left her home on foot wearing a blue sweater and carrying a purse.

She is described as Native American with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-foot and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.