3 teens arrested in connection to Thornton church vandalism

THORNTON, Colo. — Three 15-year-old Thornton teenagers have been arrested in connection to the vandalism at a Thornton church this week, Thornton police said on Wednesday.

The damage to the church is estimated to be more than $80,000.

Glass doors were shattered, 80 percent of the windows were destroyed and instruments were demolished at the church shared by Destiny Outreach and Refiners Fire Ministry at 750 W. 96th Ave.

Following the vandalism, parishioners worked to clean up the destruction.

They say it won’t halt Good Friday and Easter services.

Police did not identify the teens arrested.