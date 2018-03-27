Your Glamour one stop shop

The Glamour Bar in Denver offers everything you need to feel glamorous. They specialize in lash extensions and are providing lashes for some of the anchors and hosts for Fox31 and Colorado's own Channel 2 including host Joana Canals. They also offer manicures and pedicures, hair services, spray tanning and so much more. They also have free parking. Check them out for all your glamour needs. Call now and receive $50 off a full set of eyelash extensions or any service over $150. Call them at 303-444-2100 or go to GlamourBarDenver.com
