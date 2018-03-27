Widow of Centennial doctor killed files lawsuit against shooter

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The man who pleaded guilty to killing Centennial doctor Kenneth Atkinson outside his home is being sued by the widow of Atkinson.

The lawsuit against the suspect was filed by Atkinson’s widow on Tuesday.

Back in 2016, Kevin Lyons shot and killed Atkinson while he helped a woman who had been shot during a domestic dispute. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 352 years.

According to the lawsuit, Atkinson’s widow, Jeanne, is suing for wrongful death, extreme and outrageous conduct, and felonious killing.

This is a developing story.