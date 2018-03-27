Vandals thrash Thornton church, causing thousands of dollars in damages

THORNTON, Colo. — Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage at a Thornton church, but it won’t halt Good Friday and Easter services.

Glass doors were shattered, 80 percent of the windows were destroyed and instruments were demolished at the church shared by Destiny Outreach and Refiners Fire Ministry at 750 W. 96th Ave.

Parishioners worked to clean up the destruction after the vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to furniture, instruments and equipment.

“We’re still having Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday services,” parishioner Renee Hines Coventry wrote on Facebook. “Coats might be necessary.”

The Thornton Police Department is investigating the burglary, but no descriptions have been released.