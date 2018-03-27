Utah trooper recovering after being struck by car

***WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be tough to watch for some viewers.***

SARDINE CANYON, Utah -A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being struck by a car during a snowstorm in Sardine Canyon in northern Utah on Sunday, KSTU reports.

The Utah Department of Public Safety released dash-cam video of Sgt. Cade Brenchley, a second-generation trooper and 13-year veteran, being struck by a car.

On Tuesday, he spoke for the first time since being hit.

UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley is pleading w/ drivers to slow down after he was hit & nearly killed by car over the wknd while responding to a wreck in Sardine Canyon. This 13 year veteran officer suffered multiple bone breaks but lived to tell the tale & warn others pic.twitter.com/mklFptcwb1 — scott mckane (@macfox13) March 27, 2018

Sgt. Brenchley was responding to multiple slide-offs in the canyon when the car hit him from behind.

The husband and father of four suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula and is expected to recover.

"Our department is thankful to the multiple bystanders who came to the aide of Sgt. Brenchley after he was struck," Utah DPS said.

The dash camera video shows many of those who stopped to help Sgt. Brenchley including some of his cousins who are Cache Valley first responders.