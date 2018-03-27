UNC men’s basketball team in semifinals for College Insider Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- The University of Northern Colorado men's basketball team is still playing basketball as part of the College Insider Tournament.

The Bears have won eight of their last 10 games and after wins over Drake and on the road in San Diego, the Bears find themselves in the CIT semifinals.

The tournament is separate from the popular NCAA tournament.

The CIT is aimed toward smaller schools that don't get selected for the NCAA or NIT tournaments. It consists of five rounds that are single elimination-style.

UNC takes on Sam Houston State in the semifinals on Wednesday.

If the Bears win, the championship game takes place Friday.