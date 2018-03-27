× Suits for Soldiers

Who: Public Service Credit Union

What: Suits for Soldiers

When: Thursday, March 29th and Friday, March 30th from 10am – 7pm

Where: PSCU HQ Community Room (click for map)

Public Service Credit Union is proud to announce their second annual Suits for Soldiers event, providing FREE business battle wear to current and former members of our armed forces. At our core, we are dedicated to our members, families, and our communities, but to the men and women who’ve risked their lives to defend our nation, we owe so much more. That’s why we’re joining forces with companies across Colorado to provide military personnel entering the civilian workforce with the clothing they need to dress for success.

Suits for Soldiers will provide things like:

Business suits, shirts, shoes, and accessories for men and women

Free dry cleaning coupon provided by Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Free haircut coupons provided by SportClips of Lone Tree.

Résumé writing advice, examples, and critiques

· Interview coaching, mock interviews, and performance feedback

· Real job interviews — PSCU and our business partners will be looking to fill positions

For more information, click here.