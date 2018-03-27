Spring storm brings snow to metro area, leaves roads wet, slushy

DENVER -- A storm delivered much-needed rain and snow in the Denver metro area early Tuesday morning.
Snowfall totals varied from Denver International Airport to the foothills and south along the Palmer Divide.
The storm left roads slushy and wet for the morning commute.
Temperatures were at or near freezing, preventing roads from icing up, but there were several puddles of water on highways and interstates.
Most snow accumulation was on sidewalks and grassy areas.
