Snowfall totals from March 26-27 storm

DENVER — A cold front brought much-needed rain and snow to the Denver metro area on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. More snow fell south and west of Denver.
Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.
Totals as of 7:30 a.m.
Arapahoe Park: 8.2 inches
Arvada: 2.5 inches
Aurora: 4.5 inches
Bailey: 7.8 inches
Boulder: 3.4 inches
Castle Rock: 5 inches
Conifer: 7.5 inches
Denver: 3.5 inches
Denver International Airport: 1.5 inches
Echo Lake: 11 inches
Englewood: 3.6 inches
Evergreen: 7 inches
Floyd Hill: 9 inches
Genesee: 7.5 inches
Golden: 7.1 inches
Highlands Ranch: 7 inches
Jamestown: 4.8 inches
Ken Caryl: 7.5 inches
Lafayette: 3.3 inches
Lakewood: 6.7 inches
Larkspur: 4 inches
Littleton: 5 inches
Lone Tree: 4.2 inches
Louisville: 4.5 inches
Nederland: 5.5 inches
Niwot: 0.7 inches
Pinecliffe: 10.2 inches
Roxborough Park: 7 inches
Thornton: 1.9 inches
Ward: 5 inches
Welby: 2.2 inches