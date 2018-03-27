Snowfall totals from March 26-27 storm

DENVER — A cold front brought much-needed rain and snow to the Denver metro area on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. More snow fell south and west of Denver.

Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.

Totals as of 7:30 a.m.

Arapahoe Park: 8.2 inches

Arvada: 2.5 inches

Aurora: 4.5 inches

Bailey: 7.8 inches

Boulder: 3.4 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Conifer: 7.5 inches

Denver: 3.5 inches

Denver International Airport: 1.5 inches

Echo Lake: 11 inches

Englewood: 3.6 inches

Evergreen: 7 inches

Floyd Hill: 9 inches

Genesee: 7.5 inches

Golden: 7.1 inches

Highlands Ranch: 7 inches

Jamestown: 4.8 inches

Ken Caryl: 7.5 inches

Lafayette: 3.3 inches

Lakewood: 6.7 inches

Larkspur: 4 inches

Littleton: 5 inches

Lone Tree: 4.2 inches

Louisville: 4.5 inches

Nederland: 5.5 inches

Niwot: 0.7 inches

Pinecliffe: 10.2 inches

Roxborough Park: 7 inches

Thornton: 1.9 inches

Ward: 5 inches

Welby: 2.2 inches