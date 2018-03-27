Snow ends this morning then two more storm systems lined-up

Snow ends this morning across the Front Range. Snow showers may linger in the Foothills and Palmer Divide a little longer. Then drier air moves in and we’ll see partly sunny skies. Highs around 47.

Storm #2 arrives in the Central and Northern Mountains on Wednesday then moves into Denver during the afternoon in time for the PM Rush. We’ll see a rain/snow mix initially then changing to snow. 1-3 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning. 2-6 inches in the Mountains.

Storm #3 arrives late Saturday continuing into Easter with snow accumulation possible across the Mountains, Foothills, and Front Range.

Here are the latest storm totals from last night and this morning:

