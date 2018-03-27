× Police investigate reports of shots fired near 60th and Dahlia in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police responded to a report of a shots fired outside of the Walmart store at East 60th Avenue and Dahlia Street in Commerce City Tuesday night.

Video from the parking lot outside of the store appeared to a show a car that had damage from the incident.

Workers at a nearby business told FOX31 they saw a lot of police cars, one car surrounded by officers and crime scene tape being put in place.

The Walmart store was open for business during the investigation.

We are working to find out more information from law enforcement about what is happening.