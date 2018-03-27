Photos: Inside Denver’s $10 million ‘best city penthouse’

DENVER — A condo in downtown Denver that is being called “Denver’s best city penthouse” has gone on the market for a whopping $10,750,000.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom 6,295-square-foot penthouse is located at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel at 1133 14th St. and features beautiful views of the Front Range – including two 373-square-foot balconies.

In the listing, the unit is called the “physical embodiment of grace and elegance, while remaining at its core a modern architectural gem.”

“Throughout the entire home, you’ll find special touches such as the Italian stone fireplace, white oak hardwood flooring, custom light fixtures and wall coverings, and a host of other delightful surprises,” the listing says.

The condo, which was recently remodeled in 2016, also comes with a smart home system.

“The state of the art smart system manages the entire home, including climate and lighting controls, as well as the media and audio systems, and window coverings,” the listing says.

The unit also features a media room, wine cellar, and two reserved parking spots.