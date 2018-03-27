North Carolina seventh-grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina student was suspended for two days after drawing stick figures holding guns and knives, according to WRAL.

James Herring, the seventh-grade student's father, said his son was suspended a few weeks ago over the drawing.

“I see him holding his gun -- he’s a deer hunter -- I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle,” Herring said. “Just expressing himself, nothing violent.”

The teen is back in school, but Herring said the suspension was unneeded, adding he sees a "normal 13-year-old boy."

"I drew pictures like this, any other person of his age drew drawings like this. It’s nothing to get expelled from school for,” he said.

Eric Bracy, the superintendent for Sampson County School Schools, said officials are just being "extra vigilant about all issues of safety" after "everything happening in the nation."

Bracy said punishments are outlined in the student handbook.

“There are some things that list possible threats or things like that," Bracy said. "We’ve got category one, two, three and four, which sort of grades potential incidents and the level or seriousness."

Herring said the drawings were made before the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school on Feb. 14 that killed 17 people.