New Belgium creates a ‘Hemp Beer’

FORT COLLINS — It may have taken three years to accomplish, but New Belgium Brewing has created a hemp beer.

It’s called ‘The Hemperor HPA’ and it debuts in draft form on April 2.

“Our brewers are telling me it’s a 15 on a scale of 1 to 10 as far as difficulty goes [when it came to regulatory hurdles],” explained Bryan Simpson, Communications Director at New Belgium Brewing.

Simpson said it became clear right away the Federal Government was not going to allow them to brew a beer with the flower and leaf from hemp plants. So they had to find a way to work around it (hence the three years it took to create).

“So our brewers using other natural materials, (and the secret sauce, I can’t exactly tell you what,), but again, you can imagine things that would give you citrusy elements,” explained Simpson.

New Belgium used hemp seeds mixed with other ingredients to create the brew. It does not include THC, CBD or any other psychoactive ingredients.

Two launch/release parties are planned for the new brew:

Fort Collins The Hemperor HPA Release Party

March 29, 4pm to 8 pm at New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins CO 80524. There will be live music and the first 500 guests keep an HPA pint glass

Boulder The Hemperor HPA Launch Party

April 9, 7pm to 10 pm at Lazy Dog, 1346 Pearl St., Boulder CO.

Complimentary food and drinks. There will be entertainment by Spencer Foreman, prizes and giveaways.