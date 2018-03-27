More Spring snow possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Our recent Spring snowstorm delivered good moisture to Denver and the Front Range. Snow totals ranged from 1.5" at the airport officially to as much as 13" in the foothills west of town. And, the moisture content in that snow ranged from 0.4" to 1.0" ... again really needed moisture. Click on this link to see area totals:

#cowx such good soaking showers...rain & snow...need a couple more storms like this one https://t.co/yhoa3ElKEL — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) March 27, 2018

We have another round of rain and snow arriving Wednesday afternoon into early on Thursday. This storm does not appear to be as robust as Monday's event. But, we will still get more needed moisture.

It will be rain showers and gusty wind during the afternoon on Wednesday. It will mix with some snow late in the evening before changing to all snow for a period of time overnight. Accumulation looks light with around an inch possible. It will quickly end Thursday morning.

And, we will have a similar storm arriving late Saturday into early on Sunday. Again, it does not appear to deliver a lot of snow. But, rain showers late Saturday is in the forecast along with some snow overnight into early Easter Sunday. We are watching this storm closely for possible accumulation. We will be updating you with that chance and how it might impact sunrise services and family gatherings with outdoor plans.

