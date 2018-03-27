Man lying on tracks at Union Station not injured after train stops over him

DENVER — A man lying between train tracks at Union Station in Denver was not injured Tuesday morning after a Regional Transportation District B Line train pulled into the station and stopped over, but did not touch, him.

Paramedics and the Denver Fire Department were called to help remove the man from under the train.

The man was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but officials said he was not injured.

B Line trains were delayed for about an hour after the incident and were back on schedule about 8 a.m.

The man’s name and age weren’t released.

There was an individual laying down on the tracks. Train did not make contact with the individual but the paramedics were called as a precaution. — RTD (@RideRTD) March 27, 2018