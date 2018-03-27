Longmont house ransacked after being mistaken for site of estate sale

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont woman said her house was ransacked by people who mistakenly thought it was the site of an estate sale.

The Daily Camera reports that Mary Andrews said she left her home unlocked and came back Friday morning to find people taking items from her house.

The Longmont Police Department told Andrews it was a “very, very bad misunderstanding.”

Andrews said a house a few doors down was having an estate sale, and somehow someone got into her house and began spreading the rumor that an estate sale was going on there and that everything was free.

Despite the mix-up, Andrews said people should have found something odd about an estate sale where everything was being given away at no cost.

Police said they have closed the case because they do not have any suspect leads.