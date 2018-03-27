× Longmont house ransacked after being mistaken for location of estate sale

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police said it was a very, very bad misunderstanding. Dozens of people descended upon 14 Texas Lane in Longmont, looking for the ultimate estate sale deal: free.

It all started Friday morning when the home at 8 Texas Lane was actually having a real estate sale. According to Mary Andrews, somebody migrated over to her house, three doors down, and thought, hey, another sale!

Andrews’ house was unlocked, and that’s all it took.

Tuesday a woman drove up to Mary’s house, and returned a box of belongings.

Cash, computers, cameras, kitchenware and clothes … a lot was taken in a short amount of time, including the toilet paper.

Longmont police said because there are no witnesses, or license plates, it is near impossible to find the people who stole her items.

Despite the mix-up, Andrews said people should have found something odd about an estate sale where everything was being given away at no cost.