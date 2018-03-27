Inmate captured after escaping from Fremont County correctional facility

CANON CITY, Colo. — An inmate who escaped from a Fremont County correctional facility is back in custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Robert Roberts, 22, was taken into custody at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City a little after noon on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Roberts escaped the Skyline Correctional facility in Canon City over the weekend.

Roberts was serving an 18-month sentence for forgery and had been set to be released in July.

The Department of Corrections thanked local enforcement and the public for helping re-capture Roberts.