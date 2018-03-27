× FOX31 Problem Solvers: Truth Check examines claims in political advertisements

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers have launched the “Truth Check” series to examine the claims made in political advertisements from candidates for governor, issue-based advertisements, as well as ads from candidates running for other offices.

Truth Check team

FOX31 and Channel 2 political reporter Joe St. George and the Problem Solvers investigative unit will evaluate television and online advertisements for accuracy.

Truth Check mission

While particular focus will be paid to advertisements paid for by the candidates for governor, issue-based advertisements as well as candidates running for other offices will be subject to scrutiny.

Truth Check criteria

The Truth Check team will watch each advertisement and evaluate the claims made by the candidates or the paid narrator. Each claim will undergo scrutiny and will given a rating.

TRUE – Accurate

FALSE – Inaccurate

MISLEADING – Giving the wrong idea or impression

NOT EXACTLY – Not quite, but close

Truth Check transparency

Following the airing of a Truth Check, the Truth Check team will post an article with links to sources that will help you, the viewer, understand how that conclusion on a claim was made.

Each candidate scrutinized will be contacted, or attempt to be contacted, prior to the broadcast to give them an opportunity to present their case for why and how they said what they said .

Contact Truth Check

To contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers: Truth Check team, feel free to use this form.