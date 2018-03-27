× Denver police raid adult ‘skills games’ centers

DENVER — Three adult “skills games” centers were raided Tuesday, Denver police said. Cease and desist orders were issued to the businesses.

A FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation that began last year grabbed the attention of officials.

Police told FOX31 the raids are an “extension of an ongoing investigation.”

Three people were taken into custody on “gambling related charges” police said.

Here are the locations that were raided Tuesday:

La Fortuna, 9 South Federal Boulevard

American Pride Skills Games, 10490 East Dartmouth Avenue

El Dorado, 2544 Sheridan Boulevard

The Colorado Legislature wants to outlaw cash-paying slot machines at unregulated adult skills game arcades.

House Bill HB18-1234 sponsored by House Majority Leader KC Becker, (D) 13th District, passed the full house Monday and is now in the hands of the Senate for consideration.

If passed this bill would close several loopholes in the current law in order to eliminate these types of gaming facilities.