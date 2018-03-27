Denver Fire Department’s lack of automatic aid could delay response to fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are investigating the Denver Fire Department’s relationship with neighboring fire departments and how those relationships could delay response times in outlying neighborhoods of Colorado’s largest city.

On Saturday, a wind-driven two-alarm townhome fire near Quebec and East Florida displaced families from five homes.

Denver Fire said the first 911 call was received at 5:04 p.m. Saturday. About seven minutes after the 911 call, Denver firefighters were on scene. It took fire crews five minutes and 36 seconds to drive the nearly three miles from a fire station at 300 South Ivy Street to 1811 S Quebec Way, according to fire department records.

“Unfortunately, we were 16 seconds over what our goal is, but they were still close to meeting that national standard,” said Denver Fire Dept. Capt. Greg Pixley.

But could that national standard have been met if Denver Fire officials requested assistance from the closest fire station to the townhomes? The old Cunningham Fire Station at 2250 South Emporia Street, now operated by South Metro Fire Protection District, is just a 1.6-mile drive from Saturday’s fire scene, compared to Denver’s 2.9-mile drive.

“That would sound like common sense to me ... the one closest should probably head over there first,” said Connie Herrera, who was displaced by Saturday’s fire.

Pixley told the Problem Solvers the Denver Fire Department does not enter into what’s called automatic aid agreements.

Those agreements allow fire agencies to cross jurisdictional lines to assist each other no matter the circumstances. Denver does have mutual aid agreements with neighboring agencies, but those agreements require a request for help. No request was sought from Denver on Saturday.

“We haven’t used the mutual aid agreement in Denver in a long time,” Pixley said. “We have a tremendous amount of resources to help us protect the city.”

South Metro told FOX31 a secondary 911 call on a cell phone reached their dispatchers around the time Denver firefighters arrived on scene Saturday. Shortly after that, South Metro said Denver advised “they have it handled.”

In defense to not using automatic aid, the Denver Fire Department said it knows its jurisdiction better than any other agency and has the capabilities to protect the entire city.