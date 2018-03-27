Denver detective sends letter to city attorney pushing for investigation into Mayor Hancock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Tuesday night, Denver City Council will be meeting to discuss whether or not they will consider an investigation into Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise is calling for a full and open investigation into the Mayor’s alleged inappropriate behavior, stating that on behalf of the citizens of Denver – it’s the “best practice.”

City Councilman Rafael Espinoza first called for an independent investigation into Mayor Hancock two weeks ago.

But that inquiry ended when the city council president announced they did not want to risk the possibility of “re-victimizing” Branch-Wise in the process.

Then Branch-Wise came forward to say she wants an open investigation.

Council asked her legal team to outline all facts and allegations on the matter. Council said it may reject an open investigation, since sexual harassment claims are normally conducted in a confidential manner. Council also pointed out they will take into consideration the previous settlement agreement between the city and Branch-Wise, where she received $75,000 and cannot sue anyone else in city government.

FOX31 talked to Councilman Wayne New and Councilman Espinoza. Both said they won’t comment until after Tuesday night’s meeting.

FOX 31: “We’re wondering if you’re able to give us any comment about Leslie Branch-Wise’s call for the investigation into the Mayor?”

Councilman Espinoza: “No but hopefully you’ll get lots of comments as we’re meeting in executive session tonight following council.”

FOX31 has obtained the letter from Branch-Wises’ legal team. It suggests, “Certainly, at the very least, the City Council could use its powers to ask the mayor to state, under oath, his intent when he wrote the subject text messages to Detective Branch-Wise. The council could also question Detective Branch-Wise under oath and then publish a public report of the investigation.”

Meanwhile a spokeswoman for the Mayor said, “Mayor Hancock has taken full responsibility for his inappropriate texts from six years ago, including apologizing to Detective Branch-Wise. City Council has also received detailed briefings from the city attorney's office, and the mayor will continue to be open, honest and transparent.”

City Council will go into executive session after their regular meeting on Tuesday night. Council plans to review the complaint and discuss if an investigation is necessary. We’ll be at the meeting and will let you know what happens.