1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Thornton neighborhood

THORNTON, Colo. — A dispute led to a deadly shooting in a Thornton neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said it happened in the 4600 block of East 106th Drive.

They said that one person was killed, and one person was in custody.

Investigators said there was no danger to the community.

