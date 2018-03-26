Woman sues Weld County restaurant after salmonella outbreak

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A woman who says she contracted salmonella from a Weld County Mexican restaurant is now suing it.

Dawn Malek and the law firm Marler Clark filed the suit against Burrito Delight on March 12, 2018, seeking unspecified damages.

Malek told FOX31 she’d eaten at the Fort Lupton Mexican restaurant many times in the past and enjoyed the food.

She said she ate there again on February 18, 2018 and had the Fort Lupton burrito.

Three days later she said she was violently ill with severe diarrhea.

“It was just terrifyingly painful, Malek said. “I was crying myself to sleep in pain.

“There was no control of anything. No control at all,” Malek continued. “So no matter where I was…that’s why I slept in the bathroom most of the time. Even if I was laying on the floor, I couldn’t get to the bathroom in time.”

Malek said she started to feel better after a week after the symptoms started and after getting prescription antibiotics from a doctor.

She and one of her attorneys, Drew Falkenstein, filed the suit to recoup her medical costs, pain and suffering and any health issues that might continue.

“If you look at Burrito Delight’s history of inspections over the past couple of years, this is an example of a restaurant that may not have been doing it right,” Falkenstein told FOX31.

Weld County reports that Burrito Delight in Fort Lupton had 17 critical violations in about the last year. Most of them were later corrected.

After the outbreak in February, Burrito Delight voluntarily closed the Fort Lupton location and the Dacono restaurant, which was not connected to the outbreak.

After a training session with the health department, the Dacono Burrito Delight reopened in the last week.

FOX31 went there Monday to get its side of the lawsuit. A manager called the owner, but the owner never called back.