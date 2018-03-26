Store outfitting kids in need celebrates 10th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – We all know how fast kids can grow out of clothes! If you have a pile of threads you don’t know what to do with, a local non-profit would take those hand-me-downs off your hands. “Clothes to Kids of Denver” is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary.

This year, they hope to provide 10,000 wardrobes to kids in need.

When families visit the “Clothes to Kids of Denver” Shop, they get more than just free clothes. They get a personal shopping experience. Volunteers are on hand to guide the young shoppers and help them pick out clothes, socks, underwear and shoes.

Katie Jadwin was one of those volunteers. She is now the executive Director of “Clothes to Kids of Denver”. She said, “It’s so much fun. I always say I have the best job in the world. We see kids on a really happy day, they can come and really feel good about what they are wearing.”

Arely Gutierrez and her brothers and sisters came to pick out their new wardrobes. Arely says this is a big relief for her parents. She said, “This just helps a lot of families out, especially big families. Yeah, there’s nine of us.”

Every child gets 21 pieces of clothing, including shirts, pants, new underwear and socks and shoes. During their busy season, they see 100 kids per day. And they have seen how much of a difference this can make.

Jadwin said, “We’ve actually solved a lot of truancy issues for kids who just needed clothing to get to school and they wouldn’t tell anyone about it, but they would find out about it and come here.”

“Clothes to Kids of Denver” relies on donations, cash or clothing. They say this is the least of what a school child should have to worry about.

Jadwin said, “We really mean it to be a wonderful shopping experience that the kids enjoy and helps their boost sense of pride and we want them to go into school feeling confident and prepared, holding their head up high regardless of what’s going on in their life.”

And shoppers like Arely couldn’t be more grateful. She said, “For me lets be honest, I don’t think the brand is what matters, as long as you have something to wear. We have to be thankful for what we have. There’s a lot of other people they don’t have anything.”

Link for more information: http://www.clothestokidsdenver.org