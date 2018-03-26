Snow, rain for the Front Range: How much and what to expect

DENVER — A storm system will bring some much-needed snow and rain to the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday. The system starts with rain before changing into a rain/snow mix for the Monday evening commute.

Here’s what we know about this storm system.

Timeline (Denver metro):

Most of the impact on this storm will happen for the Monday evening rush hour as rain starts to change into snow. The snow is expected to taper off leaving isolated flurries for the Tuesday morning commute.

5 p.m.: Rain showers to rain/snow mix

9 p.m.: Snow

Midnight: Snow will continue

5 a.m.: Flurries

Accumulation:

There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning in Denver, 2-4 inches in Boulder, and 0-1 inch in Fort Collins and Greeley.

Heaviest snow totals will occur above 6,000 feet with about 2-6 inches expected. That includes places like Castle Rock, Black Forest, Monument, Parker, Genesee, Bailey, Evergreen, Conifer, west Boulder, Nederland, Estes Park, and Eldora.

