Much-needed snow accumulation on the way to the Front Range

DENVER -- A storm system is moving into Colorado to start the workweek.

Expect fog on Monday morning across the Front Range, then there will be rain showers for the evening rush mixing with snow.

The mix changes to all snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will top out about 51 degrees at lunch before temperatures turn colder as the storm system moves into the Denver metro area.

There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning in Denver, 2-4 inches in Boulder, and 0-1 inch in Fort Collins and Greeley.

Areas above 6,000 feet will get 2-6 inches, including Castle Rock, Monument, Conifer, Evergreen and Loveland Ski Area.

A second storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with another shot of snow for the Front Range and accumulation of 1-3 inches.

A third storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday with another shot of snow for the Front Range.

Accumulation is possible for Easter sunrise services at Red Rocks.

