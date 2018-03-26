Rain, thunder & snow heading to Denver tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are expecting rain showers in Denver and across the Front Range early this evening. A few thundershowers will also be possible along with some gusty wind. The chance for rain/snow will increase as we head into the later evening.

Here is futurecast pinpointing the change to snow. The pink shade is a rain/snow mix. The blue is ALL snow. Denver will quickly change to ALL snow.

Snow totals by early Tuesday morning will range from 1"-3" across the metro/city with less to the north & east and more to the south & west. As you head UP in elevation and get above 6,000 feet snow totals will be deeper with up to 4"-8" in the foothills west of Denver and as much as 3"-6" south of the city across the Palmer Divide. That is an area that includes places like Parker, Castle Rock, Sedalia, Kiowa & Franktown, Black Forest & Monument.

These areas of higher snow totals are also under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for slick roads that could impact your drive early Tuesday morning.

