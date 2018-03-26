Passport prices set to increase by $10 next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Prices for passports are set to increase next week -- but they can still be had at a cheaper price.

Starting April 2, the U.S. State Department is raising fees on passport applications by $10.

The increase for the "execution fee" from $25 to $35 applies to first-time U.S. passport applicants older than 16, kids younger than 16 and for those who reapply after reporting a lost or stolen passport, according to the State Department.

Together with the $110 application fee, the $10 increase will bring the cost for a first-time adult passport to $145.

It can take about four to six weeks to get a new passport and some countries won't accept passports that are within six months of their expiration date so it's important to plan ahead.

It's recommended travelers apply for a passport at least two months before their trip.

Apply for a passport through the United States Postal Service's website where all the documents are available.

For new passports, users can schedule an appointment to complete the process, which takes about 10 minutes at a post office.

According to the State Department, the reason the U.S. passport fee increased was because recent calculations showed $25 is less than what it takes to cover the cost associated with passport executions.