One taken to hospital, residents evacuated in Arapahoe County apartment fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person was taken to a hospital and residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at an Arapahoe County apartment complex on Monday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the Country Club Villas at 8824 E. Florida Ave. just east of Parker Road after a second-floor unit caught fire about 4:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Several residents were evacuated and weren’t allowed to return because of smoky conditions.

The fire was contained to one apartment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Florida Avenue was closed in both directions between Willow and Alton streets because of the fire.

Florida Update – Incident is under control, no injuries, many residents remain evacuated due to smoke conditions inside. Firefighters contained the fire to one apartment on the 2nd floor. Approximately 40 personnel on scene. Florida Ave is still closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/gdxosJXIGI — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 26, 2018