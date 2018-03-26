× Immigration appeals board upholds release of Rene Lima-Marin after years of legal battles

AURORA, Colo. — An immigration appeals board decision means that Rene Lima-Marin — the man mistakenly released from prison decades early, rearrested and eventually pardoned — will be released Monday, his lawyers say.

The Board of Immigration Appeals, part of the Department of Justice, dismissed an appeal from the Department of Homeland Security, according to Elinoff Legal which represents Lima-Marin. With that decision, an immigration judge’s ruling to terminate Lima-Marin’s case will stand.

He is expected to be released from a Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora this afternoon, the law office said.

In October, the federal immigration judge ordered the release Lima-Marin and dropped the deportation proceedings against him. That was the case Homeland Security appealed weeks later.

The once-convicted felon was detained by ICE in May 2017 after a judge ordered his release from prison part of a complicated legal drama that’s been ongoing for years.

The Cuban-born man robbed two video stores when he was 19 and sentenced to spend decades in prison.

A clerical error resulted in him being mistakenly released from prison in 2008 after only a few years.

During his release, he got married, had children and found a steady job.

When his former prosecutor happened to check on his whereabouts in 2014, the state realized Lima-Marin had been let out by mistake. His sentence was reinstated and he was sent back to prison.

A judge ordered Lima-Marin be fully released from a state prison in May 2017.

When ICE detained Lima-Marin after his release from prison, state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a resolution asking Hickenlooper to set Lima-Marin free.

Hickenlooper issued a pardon later that month and acknowledged the state’s mistake, but Lima-Marin remained in ICE custody.

The pardon took away Lima-Marin’s felony conviction, which lawmakers said was the main legal basis for his ICE detainer.

In August, attorneys for Lima-Marin said he had won the motion to reopen his immigration case and withdraw his previous order of removal, leading to the decision that was being appealed.