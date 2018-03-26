Horse euthanized after being spooked, getting trapped in rocks on Boulder County trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An injured horse that became trapped in rocks after it threw its rider and bolted had to be euthanized, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened about 5:25 p.m. Saturday just off the lower Walker Ranch Loop Trail.

Two Lakewood residents, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were riding their horses on the trail on the south side of South Boulder Creek near what is known as “the cliffs.”

The horse was spooked for an unknown reason and ran up a steep, rocky hillside where it fell about 8 feet into a hole.

The horse landed on its back and side. The man thrown from the horse was not injured.

Emergency personnel worked for more than five hours to try to rescue the 13-year-old horse.

But when it became clear they couldn’t free it, the decision was made about 11 p.m. to euthanize it.

The horse was removed Sunday morning. The incident has been ruled an accident and no charges will be filed.