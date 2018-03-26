Give Back to the Community with Tokyo Joe’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, March 26 Tokyo Joe’s, a Denver-based Asian fast casual restaurant, is debuting a new location in Parker, Colorado, marking the 36th location in the state. Located near the intersection of Parker Rd. and Lincoln Ave. at 19240 E. Lincoln Avenue, the restaurant will open for a preview celebration on March 26. Tokyo Joe’s is proud to donate 100% of proceeds from sales on March 26 to benefit the Douglas County Fallen Officers Fund as a way of giving back to our new community.

The restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, March 27 and will be open from 10:45 AM – 9:05 PM daily. Consistent with other Tokyo Joe’s locations, the new Parker restaurant will offer 2 for 1 Sushi and Bowls every Monday evening from 4:00 PM to close. Guests are encouraged to join the Tokyo Joe’s Digital Addict Club for exclusive offers from the brand. Every guest who joins will receive a FREE Starter for registering and a FREE Entrée on their half birthday.

Tokyo Joe's VP of Marketing, Katy McIntyre, joined us to talk about the new location.

For more information, head to http://tokyojoes.com/.