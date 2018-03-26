× Fort Collins man had over 675,000 child pornography images saved, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Fort Collins man has been arrested for possessing thousands of child pornography images, police said on Tuesday.

Thomas Mares, 54, was arrested on March 15 after several months of investigation by Fort Collins police.

Police said that they were contacted about Mares in July 2017 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cybertips from an internet service provider regarding explicit images of children that were detected.

Upon investigation, police found 676,000 pictures and 18,000 video files depicting sexual exploitation of children on the devices owned by Mares, police said.

Police estimate that Mares had been collecting the files for nearly 10-15 years.

Mares was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on 60 counts of Possession of Child Exploitative Material.