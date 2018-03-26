Family heirlooms stolen in auto shop burglary

LOVELAND, Colo. — The search is on to find the criminal who burglarized a family-owned business, but the suspect made off with more than just cash – nabbing the family’s heirlooms.

Tony’s Tire & Automotive off of Garfield Avenue in Loveland was burglarized. “When you get the call, your stomach drops,” Michelle Trimarco said.

But no tools were taken.

“I said woah, my safe,” Owner, Tony Trimarco said. Instead the crooks smashed the glass in the auto bay, made their way to the office and stole dozens of family heirlooms.

The Trimarcos used to own a jewelry store in Estes Park, so their safe was full of unique, custom rings, chains and necklaces.“These are the black diamonds here,” Michelle said. But one ring in particular has no price tag. It’s been in the Trimarco family for years.

“My father had it made when my grandfather died. He put the stones from his wedding ring in it, one from my mothers. Had it made and wore it for 35 years until he handed it to me a couple years ago,” Tony said.

He describes the ring as white gold with a center stone. Trimarco said it has five diamonds equaling 4.5 carats.

The victims said the criminal cut the power which disabled all the surveillance cameras in their shop and office. The Trimarcos said the suspects also stole $25,000 from the safe. That was money the Trimarcos were going to spend on expanding their auto shop.

The burglary happened just after 4 a.m. on March 20.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered the auto shop wasn’t the only business burglarized. Just a half mile away, Night Shotz Bar & Grille was also hit, with a similar M.O.

The owner told FOX31 crooks disabled his power and surveillance cameras, and stole the safe. For Tony Trimarco, he said nothing is more important than what his grandfather gave him.

“I want my grandfather’s ring back, they can keep the cash, they can keep the rest of it,” Tony said.

Loveland Police are investigating this. If you have information about this crime you can call them at 970-667-2151.

The Trimarcos are checking inventory at local pawn shops. They’re also offering a big cash reward for the return of their grandfather’s ring.