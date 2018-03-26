Eastbound I-70 closed near Floyd Hill; US 6 closed at Clear Canyon

Eastbound Interstate-70 is closed at mile marker 241 Monday night.

The announcement from the Colorado Department of Transportation was tweeted just before 9:00 p.m. and said that multiple vehicle crashes and spun-out cars made the shutdown necessary.

Both directions of US 6 in Clear Canyon are closed due to multiple “slide offs.” There is no time of reopening for either roads. We will keep an eye on the roads and have more updates as the storm system evolves.

Aurora Police tweeted that the city is on Accident Alert.