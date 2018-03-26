Colorado attorney general, 36 others demand answers from Facebook

DENVER — The chief law enforcement officers for 37 states and territories, including Colorado, are demanding to know when Facebook learned of a huge breach of privacy protections.

The officers, including Colorado Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Coffman, say in a letter Monday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg that users’ trust in the social media platform is “broken.”

The attorneys general are asking how Facebook monitored what these developers did with all the data they collected and whether Facebook had safeguards to prevent misuse.

They also asked Zuckerberg for an update on how Facebook will allow users to more easily control the privacy of their accounts.

Cambridge Analytica, a political data-mining firm, is accused of lifting data from some 50 million Facebook users to influence voters in the 2016 elections.