Blue Bell releases new chocolate peanut butter cookie dough flavor

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell introduced its latest ice cream flavor on Monday — Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

The bright orange tubs will arrive in stores this week.

The milk chocolate ice cream is combined with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” Blue Bell general sales manager Jimmy Lawhorn said.

“The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our milk chocolate ice cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

The flavor is available in half-gallon and pint size containers for a limited time.

Also available from Texas-based Blue Bell is Ice Cream Cone, a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl.