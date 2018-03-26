Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan announces he has cancer, will not seek re-election

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan is battling cancer and will not be seeking another term as the city’s leader, Hogan announced on Monday.

“As many of you may have heard, I have been dealing with some health-related issues over the last month,” Hogan wrote in a Facebook post. “What my family and I initially assumed was the flu has turned to a more serious diagnosis. I have cancer. I am working closely with health care professionals to evaluate all treatment options, which I anticipate beginning in the next week.”

Hogan added that although he is eligible to seek re-election in 2019 he will not be seeking another term saying that “it is time for new leadership.”

“I am thankful for the 34 years of representing Aurora,” Hogan wrote.

“I would like to thank everyone for their unwavering support and friendship in this difficult time,” Hogan added. “I must admit, I have taken the liberty of drawing on the collective strength of my family, friends and our great city and am ready to begin my journey to recovery.”

“I humbly accept your prayers and certainly appreciate your well wishes. But I would ask that you take any concern or any angst and turn it to service—go do something great for Aurora!”

Hogan served as a city councilman in Aurora before being elected mayor in 2011 and helped the city through the aftermath of the Aurora theater shooting.