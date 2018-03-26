23andMe now offering information on breast cancer risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Would you like to know your genetic risk of breast cancer? In the past you’ve needed a doctor’s prescription for that kind of genetic testing, but 23andMe, a DNA testing company, has recently received FDA approval for the first direct to consumer test.

When you get the kit, all your do is send in a little saliva in a tube. 23andMe will test for three genetic mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Those mutations are most common in people with Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

But there are a thousand other mutations that this test is not looking for. So genetic counselors want to make sure a negative result on a test like this, does not falsely reassure people.

“We do want genetic information to be more accessible to more people, but I think we have to do it responsibly, because there is great risk to these results being misinterpreted,” said Mary Freivogel, a genetic counselor at Invision Sally Jobe.

The test is now included in the Health and Ancestry service art 23andMe. It costs $199.