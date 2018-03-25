Widespread hail damage plagues Wheat Ridge neighborhood nearly year after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – More than 10 months have passed since the May 8, 2017 Denver-area hail storm.

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been repaired since the storm, but one neighborhood of town homes in Wheat Ridge is still suffering from widespread damage.

Siding is riddled with holes and windows are still boarded up with wood in Garrison Village-- a condominium community near W 48th Ave and Garrison Street in Wheat Ridge.

“They fixed the roof but not the siding,” homeowner Tony Fonzi said.

Fonzi and his neighbors’ homes were battered during the monster hail storm. “It all should be fixed,” Fonzi said. “It all should be replaced.”

Homeowners said they have already paid out $3,400 insurance deductibles. They said their homeowners association has an insurance policy, but the insurance company and the HOA are at odds-- in a legal back-and-forth over what the policy covers and what it does not cover.

Meanwhile, families living in Garrison Village are suffering an ugly reality.

“It’s frustrating for sure because anytime there’s a wind storm or rain … it’s kind of like, alright, just a reminder that this needs to be fixed because there could be some further damage that happens,” homeowner Colby Knepp said.

A homeowners association board member told FOX31 he couldn’t answer basic questions due to pending litigation. The entire mess has forced some people to move away from the community.

“I don’t want to move,” Fonzi said. “I would just like our property to be taken care of and to be restored at the value that it was before the storm.”

Hammersmith Management, Inc., the company that runs operations for the Garrison Village Condominium Association, said a fix might not come until late summer or fall, according to homeowners.